Franklin County, WA

Franklin County Fire extinguishes wind machine fire at Sagemoor Farms in Pasco

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County Fire District No. 3 reported that the fire at Sagemoor Farms at 9925 Sagemoor Rd. has been extinguished.

The message from the FCFD3 was shared on their Twitter account around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday (2/23) reporting that they put the fire out and shut off the propane after a wind machine in an orchard caught fire.

