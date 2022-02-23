ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that...

kezj.com

Comments / 3

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Don’t Miss the 45th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo in Twin Falls Next Month

Living in Twin Falls, there aren't many sporting events to attend. There are leagues for kids, high school, and the College of Southern Idaho. For sports lovers, it is tough to find something to attend to nearby, but there is one sport that Twin Falls has that is entertaining and some of the best in the country and world come through the area to participate. In Twin Falls there is a sport that the locals love and if you are new to the area, you should attend and see what you are missing out on.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Too Cold#Denver Broncos#Seattle Seahawks#Dodgers#Lakers#The Idaho Vandals
95.7 KEZJ

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cave Near Twin Falls ID Said To Hold Bones Linked To Sacagawea

Centuries ago, Indian tribes such as the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, and Shoshone-Paiute openly roamed and inhabited the lands of central and southern Idaho. The caves and caverns of these regions of the state likely hold the entombed remains of many fallen tribal peoples, including those linked directly to famed Shoshone Indian explorer Sacagawea.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

CASSIA SHERIFF: Stay Off River Ice

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay off river ice out of concern for the public's safety. Staff Sgt. Jason Lynch, with the sheriff's office, posted on social media that it has gotten several reports of people walking on frozen parts of the Snake River, especially children. The sheriff's office points out that it isn't illegal to be on the frozen river however, it creates a more dangerous situation. This includes Lake Walcott, where the sheriff's office says ice forms differently where there is a river current which makes the ice thinner, "The safest thing to do is to stay off of the ice on the river," says the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office included six reasons why people should stay off river ice:
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Federal Government Intends to Change Names of Magic Valley Geographic Areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly 70 canyons, creeks, springs and other Idaho geographic features could see new names as the federal government plans to remove a word that has been deemed derogatory. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans this week to remove the term "squaw" from more than 660 geographic features across the United States on federal lands, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.” The list was presented this week with several suggested names for the various features. Two Twin Falls locations are on the list: Squaw Joe Canyon and Squaw Joe Spring in the South Hills. Suggested replacement names include Nat-Soo-Pah Warms Springs, Upper Burnt Creek Reservoir, Hoops Spring along with several others. Four locations are listed in Cassia County. The Interior Department created a 13 member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to take on the task of changing the names. The Task Force will take public comment on the proposed name changes for several weeks. You can go to the Federal Register for more information.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone interested in working in the Magic Valley agricultural industry is welcome to a job fair today (Feb. 24) at the College of Southern Idaho. The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Center is hosting the Ag Career Fair is being held at the CSI Evergreen Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with 35 area employers onsite. There will be opportunities for people to apply for internships and employment at the fair. Some of the companies and organizations include Glanbia, Moss Greenhouse, Hempitecture, Scoular, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

I-84 in Oregon Opened Sooner Than Expected Following Pileup

PENDELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews with help from tow truck drivers were able to open Interstate 84 sooner than expected following a major pileup Monday afternoon that left motorists stranded all the way to the Idaho state line. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the interstate was completely opened at around 7 a.m. Tuesday thanks to the cordination of wrecker crews, law enforcement, first responders, and fire crews. Many of the disabled vehicles were moved off the interstate or relocated to a weigh station in the area. On Monday crews responded to an area between Pendleton and La Grande for a multi-vehicle incident a little after 12 p.m. According to Oregon State Police, crews had to work through the night to remove 170 vehicles out of a nearly two-mile stretch on I-84. OSP said in a statement Tuesday that 17 people had to be transported, another two were taken to the hospital from a staging area in Pendleton. Buses transported 71 stranded people from the crash scene to the staging area.
OREGON STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Beware Of Potentially Deadly Bites From These 5 Idaho Creatures

Let's be honest, Idaho's full of animals that you don't want to go toe to toe with. Grizzly Bears. Mountain Lions. Wolves. The idea of being attacked and mauled by any of those things is terrifying. In some cases, they could easily kill you. In others, you'll likely come out of that fight disfigured, scarred and/or dealing with painful injuries for quite a while. We don't mean to be morbid, but in these situations at least you knew what happened.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Manufacturing Hiring Event at CSI Burley (Feb. 22)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple manufacturing companies from around the Magic Valley will be at a hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho Burley campus on Tuesday. According to the college, the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor will host the second hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies like CLIF Bar, Plant Therapy, True West Beef, Riverence, Novolex, and Amalgamated Sugar will be on hand interviewing candidates on the spot. People interested in jobs like machine operator, maintenance technician, or production manager should consider attending. CSI said pay can range from $15 to $25 an hour depending on the position. Right now there is high demand for workers in food processing and manufacturing. For more information on hiring events go to workforce.csi.edu/hiring for more information; another agriculture based hiring event will take place on Feb. 24, at the main campus. CSI said people should bring copies of their resume.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

You May Soon Need Gold to Buy Bacon in Idaho

SPAM would look like a cheaper alternative to bacon. The difference is, a lot of people devour bacon like candy and SPAM is more of an acquired taste. I haven’t purchased either one lately but the price of the canned ham scraps looks relatively stable compared to bacon. I saw the Falls Brand display at Walmart. I like bacon but rarely have time to prepare or go out for breakfast, so I eat it only occasionally on hamburgers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy