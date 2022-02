The 2023 Ryder Cup will have a new captain with two-time major winner Zach Johnson leading the American all-star team. According to the Associated Press, Johnson will lead the team in Italy next year. He takes over for Steve Stricker, who stepped down from the role and was a part of the Ryder Cup committee that voted on the next captain. Johnson is a two-time assistant captain on the team.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO