Wayne County Woman Following Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 2:36 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Craig M. Reid, age 49, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Reid subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and also damaged property that belonged to the victim. It was also reported that Reid disseminated an image which was private in nature, prevented the victim from calling emergency services and that he physically restrained the victim. Reid was charged with one count of robbery in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, a misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. Craig was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO