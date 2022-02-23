Avanos Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $5.2 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $744.6 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million.

Avanos Medical shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

