ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Avanos Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $5.2 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $744.6 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million.

Avanos Medical shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNS

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukrainian oil, gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avanos Medical#Snapshot#Medical Technology#Net Income#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

774K+
Followers
395K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy