Temperatures return to well below average after the cold leaves the area. Wednesday will be the coldest day of them all, as it is the only day with a high in the single digits. Overnight lows are all expected to be below zero as well until the end of next weekend. With the snow that is expected during the beginning of the week prior to the cool down, expect some icy spots to pop back up on roads (on top of what we will already be getting as a result of the freezing rain).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO