Ahmaud Arbery Day: Events planned Wednesday to honor his life

Wednesday is the first annual Ahmaud Arbery Day - a day dedicated to honor the life of the 25-year-old.

Action News Jax reported when lawmakers passed a resolution earlier this month to make Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.

It recognizes Arbery as a loving son who left an impact on countless people across the country.

The resolution also highlighted two important legislative changes because of Arbery’s shooting death. A new state hate crimes law and the dismantling of Georgia’s 19th century citizens arrest law - something the men cited as justification for going after Arbery.

The day also marks two years since Arbery was chased, attacked and murdered by three men - Travis and Gregory McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan - while his family said he was out for a jog in a Brunswick neighborhood.

The three men were convicted of his murder in November and sentenced to life in prison in January.

On Tuesday, a jury also found them guilty of violating Arbery’s civil rights in a federal hate crime trial.

All are invited to attend events planned across the state of Georgia to remember Arbery.

Arbery’s mother will be in Atlanta for a vigil and ceremony at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, our sister station WSB-TV in Georgia reported. Arbery’s father will be in Brunswick with his sisters and march to the site where Arbery was killed.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which was in charge of the state trial, will also hold a prayer vigil and observance of Ahmaud Arbery Day. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the Marietta Square.

Below is a schedule of local events in Glynn County that will begin at the Blythe Square located at 1414 Norwich Street in Brunswick.

11 a.m. - Lunch (TBD)

12:30 p.m. - Bus departs for Satilla Shores

1 p.m. – Prayer vigil at site of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

2 p.m. – Return to court

5 p.m. - Candlelight vigil and march from Ahmaud Arbery Mural (Albany & G St.)

6:30 p.m. – TeleTown Hall (Online Viewing: Facebook.com/TJC.DC)

The Transformative Justice Coalition will also host a discussion at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (900 Gloucester St.).

