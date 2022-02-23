8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay off river ice out of concern for the public's safety. Staff Sgt. Jason Lynch, with the sheriff's office, posted on social media that it has gotten several reports of people walking on frozen parts of the Snake River, especially children. The sheriff's office points out that it isn't illegal to be on the frozen river however, it creates a more dangerous situation. This includes Lake Walcott, where the sheriff's office says ice forms differently where there is a river current which makes the ice thinner, "The safest thing to do is to stay off of the ice on the river," says the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office included six reasons why people should stay off river ice:
Comments / 0