Electronic-pop pioneersDaft Punk is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album Homework with a special deluxe edition re-release. The special edition album of Homework is slated to feature a new list of remixes, nine of which have never hit any of the streaming services. Amongst the new remixed tracks are “Around The World” by DJ Sneak, Todd Terry and Kenlou as well as “Revolution 909,” “Burnin’” and “Teachers.” Daft Punk arrived on a Twitch livestream for one last time earlier to share with fans a one-time-only show from 1997 that saw the duo perform helmetless. The event was significant as most of their career, the pair performed with their signature, futuristic headgear.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO