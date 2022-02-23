ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

By Jeff
 2 days ago
Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that...

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
Twin Falls, ID
State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

I was under the impression the homeless encampment outside Idaho’s State Capitol had been cleared. Nope! It’s still there. I’m not sure if any of these people are homeless but instead are activists drawing attention to the homeless. Liberals will call me heartless, but they’ve created an eyesore outside the state’s seat of government. I suppose if participants were camping in trucks versus tents, liberals would demand their violent removal. One cause has the imprimatur of the left and the other is an offense.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Federal Government Intends to Change Names of Magic Valley Geographic Areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly 70 canyons, creeks, springs and other Idaho geographic features could see new names as the federal government plans to remove a word that has been deemed derogatory. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans this week to remove the term "squaw" from more than 660 geographic features across the United States on federal lands, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.” The list was presented this week with several suggested names for the various features. Two Twin Falls locations are on the list: Squaw Joe Canyon and Squaw Joe Spring in the South Hills. Suggested replacement names include Nat-Soo-Pah Warms Springs, Upper Burnt Creek Reservoir, Hoops Spring along with several others. Four locations are listed in Cassia County. The Interior Department created a 13 member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to take on the task of changing the names. The Task Force will take public comment on the proposed name changes for several weeks. You can go to the Federal Register for more information.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone interested in working in the Magic Valley agricultural industry is welcome to a job fair today (Feb. 24) at the College of Southern Idaho. The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Center is hosting the Ag Career Fair is being held at the CSI Evergreen Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with 35 area employers onsite. There will be opportunities for people to apply for internships and employment at the fair. Some of the companies and organizations include Glanbia, Moss Greenhouse, Hempitecture, Scoular, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
TWIN FALLS, ID
PREDICTION: Idaho Wildfires Will Get Much Worse

It’s dry. It may stay dry for quite some time. Last week I shared a story about some scientists who claim this is the worst drought in 1,200 years. They base this on very dry soil in the high desert. We’re also twenty-two years into a drought cycle that often lasts 30 years. Some cycles last much longer. These are historic cycles and predate human life. They also predate industrialization. The scientists claim man-made activity is responsible for making the current cycle drier than previous bouts of drought.
IDAHO STATE
I-84 in Oregon Opened Sooner Than Expected Following Pileup

PENDELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews with help from tow truck drivers were able to open Interstate 84 sooner than expected following a major pileup Monday afternoon that left motorists stranded all the way to the Idaho state line. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the interstate was completely opened at around 7 a.m. Tuesday thanks to the cordination of wrecker crews, law enforcement, first responders, and fire crews. Many of the disabled vehicles were moved off the interstate or relocated to a weigh station in the area. On Monday crews responded to an area between Pendleton and La Grande for a multi-vehicle incident a little after 12 p.m. According to Oregon State Police, crews had to work through the night to remove 170 vehicles out of a nearly two-mile stretch on I-84. OSP said in a statement Tuesday that 17 people had to be transported, another two were taken to the hospital from a staging area in Pendleton. Buses transported 71 stranded people from the crash scene to the staging area.
OREGON STATE
You May Soon Need Gold to Buy Bacon in Idaho

SPAM would look like a cheaper alternative to bacon. The difference is, a lot of people devour bacon like candy and SPAM is more of an acquired taste. I haven’t purchased either one lately but the price of the canned ham scraps looks relatively stable compared to bacon. I saw the Falls Brand display at Walmart. I like bacon but rarely have time to prepare or go out for breakfast, so I eat it only occasionally on hamburgers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
