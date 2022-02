You can currently score tons of savings over at Best Buy thanks to its latest Presidents’ Day Sale Event, which includes tons of devices on sale. First up, we have Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro that is currently seeing $200 savings on several models, meaning that you can get one for as low as $1,799. This model will get you a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. The same deal is also available at Amazon.com, just in case Best Buy runs out of stock.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO