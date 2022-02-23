ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Vita at 10 – remembering Sony’s handheld hero

By Jim Hargreaves
TheSixthAxis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, would you look at that? 10 years of PlayStation Vita. While Sony’s support barely lasted as long as the system’s own battery life, there’s still a lot of love for the Vita here at TSA. Looking back at the Vita, a lot of the things...

www.thesixthaxis.com

#Sony Playstation#Video Game#Tsa#The Nintendo Switch#Oled Ps Vita#Hotline Miami#Rogue Legacy#Japanese
