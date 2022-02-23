ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In

It’s no mystery that Idaho has some pretty cold winters. But this winter has actually been pretty mild compared to most! Or at least we thought. A new winter weather advisory, snowfall everywhere, and a major cold front are begging the question. Are we due for a second winter in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss the 45th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo in Twin Falls Next Month

Living in Twin Falls, there aren't many sporting events to attend. There are leagues for kids, high school, and the College of Southern Idaho. For sports lovers, it is tough to find something to attend to nearby, but there is one sport that Twin Falls has that is entertaining and some of the best in the country and world come through the area to participate. In Twin Falls there is a sport that the locals love and if you are new to the area, you should attend and see what you are missing out on.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Too Cold#Denver Broncos#Seattle Seahawks#Dodgers#Lakers#The Idaho Vandals
KOOL 96.5

Cave Near Twin Falls ID Said To Hold Bones Linked To Sacagawea

Centuries ago, Indian tribes such as the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, and Shoshone-Paiute openly roamed and inhabited the lands of central and southern Idaho. The caves and caverns of these regions of the state likely hold the entombed remains of many fallen tribal peoples, including those linked directly to famed Shoshone Indian explorer Sacagawea.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

I was under the impression the homeless encampment outside Idaho’s State Capitol had been cleared. Nope! It’s still there. I’m not sure if any of these people are homeless but instead are activists drawing attention to the homeless. Liberals will call me heartless, but they’ve created an eyesore outside the state’s seat of government. I suppose if participants were camping in trucks versus tents, liberals would demand their violent removal. One cause has the imprimatur of the left and the other is an offense.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Win ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Digital

Enter for your chance to win a copy of 'The Matrix Resurrections' on digital. Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!
MOVIES
KOOL 96.5

18 and Older Night at Jump Time in Twin Falls Returns

Stress takes its toll on all of us, and sometimes an adult needs to relax and be a kid again. If you are a parent, I am sure you are tempted to join in when you take your kids to fun places like arcades, laser tag, or children's museums. Even though we have become adults, it doesn't mean we can't have fun and be children at heart. There is a place in Twin Falls that recognizes this, and that is why once a month they make a night just for adults to be a kid again.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Federal Government Intends to Change Names of Magic Valley Geographic Areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly 70 canyons, creeks, springs and other Idaho geographic features could see new names as the federal government plans to remove a word that has been deemed derogatory. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans this week to remove the term "squaw" from more than 660 geographic features across the United States on federal lands, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.” The list was presented this week with several suggested names for the various features. Two Twin Falls locations are on the list: Squaw Joe Canyon and Squaw Joe Spring in the South Hills. Suggested replacement names include Nat-Soo-Pah Warms Springs, Upper Burnt Creek Reservoir, Hoops Spring along with several others. Four locations are listed in Cassia County. The Interior Department created a 13 member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to take on the task of changing the names. The Task Force will take public comment on the proposed name changes for several weeks. You can go to the Federal Register for more information.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

I-84 in Oregon Opened Sooner Than Expected Following Pileup

PENDELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews with help from tow truck drivers were able to open Interstate 84 sooner than expected following a major pileup Monday afternoon that left motorists stranded all the way to the Idaho state line. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the interstate was completely opened at around 7 a.m. Tuesday thanks to the cordination of wrecker crews, law enforcement, first responders, and fire crews. Many of the disabled vehicles were moved off the interstate or relocated to a weigh station in the area. On Monday crews responded to an area between Pendleton and La Grande for a multi-vehicle incident a little after 12 p.m. According to Oregon State Police, crews had to work through the night to remove 170 vehicles out of a nearly two-mile stretch on I-84. OSP said in a statement Tuesday that 17 people had to be transported, another two were taken to the hospital from a staging area in Pendleton. Buses transported 71 stranded people from the crash scene to the staging area.
OREGON STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy