ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Mirant Corporation (MIR) Reports Q4 Loss of $0.12/sh

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mirant...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Reports Loss in Q4, Gross Margin Improves

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN reported adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to a loss of 12 cents reported a year ago. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain acquisition-amortization of intangible asset expenses and equity compensation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirant Corporation#Streetinsider Premium#Mir
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.03. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.74%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) CEO Tom Logan on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Alex Gaddy - Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations. Greetings! And welcome to Mirion Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.20%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nelnet's Earnings: A Preview

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nelnet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23. Nelnet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

VMware (VMW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s VMW fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declined 8.6% year over year. Revenues of $3.53 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.3% and improved 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Top-Line Details. Region-wise, U.S. revenues (46.6% of revenues)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy