ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

March 2022’s PlayStation Plus games may have been leaked early

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPZPK_0eMbGI1i00

Two of the titles that are set to become available for free on PlayStation Plus in March 2022 have been revealed ahead of time by a leaker who has been reliable in the past (thanks, VGC).

Since September 2021, Dealabs user “billbil-kun” has reliably ensured that PlayStation console owners are informed early about upcoming PS Plus membership content. In the past, they published next month’s free games as a simple list, but now the leaker has changed their approach after a month of absence: The hints about the PS Plus titles in March 2022 turned out to be vague compared to the usual list format.

In a post on the Dealabs forum, the insider wrote: “Hello or good evening to all. I’ve recently been interested in Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing, and want to buy them for my PS5. Since I’m aware that I don’t really have any money, I’m hesitant to buy them. But hey, in the end, maybe I’ll wait until the beginning of next month. Thank you for your support.”

If this is indeed the new leak format from the user who didn’t speak up last month for the first time since September 2021, ARK: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing should become free-to-play for PS Plus subscribers on March 2, 2022 – the date the current offers expire. At the moment, PS Plus users can download Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, and UFC4 for free. The two leaked titles are PlayStation 4 games, so they are expected to be joined by one more offering – usually, Sony adds one PS5 game to the monthly package.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus#Free Games#Playstation 4#Video Game#Vgc#Glhf
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including one brand new release and one game that isn't even entirely out yet. Of these five games, four are coming to all versions of the subscription service no matter the platform, however, one of the five games, the aforementioned brand new release, has only been added to the console versions of the subscription service and that's because it's exclusive to Xbox consoles. It's not available on PC at all.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 New Games for Valentine's Day

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to coincide with Valentine's Day this year. While these games in question don't have anything to actually do with the holiday, their arrival on the Xbox subscription platform happens to be a nice gift for those who are looking to feel loved this year. Perhaps the best part about Xbox adding two new titles to Xbox Game Pass today though is that those who subscribe to any tier of the service (whether than be Xbox Game Pass for console/PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) will be able to reap these benefits.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first came out in 2008, now the action-adventure game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch platform. As announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming title will be an “enhanced” edition of the original Wii version and tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Find out when the Switch release date of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be, and what we know so far about the game’s contents and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Game Is Free for Only 24 More Hours

Another Steam game has been made 100 percent free to own, but time is running out to cash in on the offer. Between now and 10:00 a.m EST on February 16, all Steam users can download Dear Esther: Landmark Edition for free, no strings attached. Once download, the game is yours to keep, and there's no subscription barrier to the offer. Anyone can claim the game, but it has to be done before the aforementioned date and time. Once claimed, the game is a permanent addition to your library. Not only this, but with the Steam Deck on the horizon, you will soon be able to play the game on the go for the first time, and if you act fast, you'll be able to do this free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Reportedly Adding One of the Best Games of All Time Next Month

PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5 is reportedly adding one of the best games of all time, and one of the most popular games of all time, next month. With rumors that PlayStation Now is coming to an in favor of being rolled into a new subscription service alongside PlayStation Plus and PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility, you'd assume Sony would slow the roll with PS Now and only be adding cheap duds at this point. That said, the opposite has been happening. PlayStation Now has been added more and more great games the past few months, bridging the gap between it and Xbox Game Pass in the process. In fact, this new rumored addition would give PS Now a distinct advantage over Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers May Soon Get One of These Three Games for Free

March's "free" PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don't know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month's free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

March PlayStation Plus games include ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ and more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles. In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Makes 8 Games Free to Play Ahead of Next Fest

Steam's big Steam Next Fest event is coming up soon with the next big game demo festival scheduled to start on February 21st, but PC gamers don't have to wait that long to take advantage of some Steam-exclusive opportunities. The platform is having another one of its weekends full of free-to-play with eight different titles free for a limited time. The only catch, of course, is that these games are free for you to play, not for you to keep entirely.
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy