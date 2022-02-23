March 2022’s PlayStation Plus games may have been leaked early

Two of the titles that are set to become available for free on PlayStation Plus in March 2022 have been revealed ahead of time by a leaker who has been reliable in the past (thanks, VGC).

Since September 2021, Dealabs user “billbil-kun” has reliably ensured that PlayStation console owners are informed early about upcoming PS Plus membership content. In the past, they published next month’s free games as a simple list, but now the leaker has changed their approach after a month of absence: The hints about the PS Plus titles in March 2022 turned out to be vague compared to the usual list format.

In a post on the Dealabs forum, the insider wrote: “Hello or good evening to all. I’ve recently been interested in Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing, and want to buy them for my PS5. Since I’m aware that I don’t really have any money, I’m hesitant to buy them. But hey, in the end, maybe I’ll wait until the beginning of next month. Thank you for your support.”

If this is indeed the new leak format from the user who didn’t speak up last month for the first time since September 2021, ARK: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing should become free-to-play for PS Plus subscribers on March 2, 2022 – the date the current offers expire. At the moment, PS Plus users can download Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, and UFC4 for free. The two leaked titles are PlayStation 4 games, so they are expected to be joined by one more offering – usually, Sony adds one PS5 game to the monthly package.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.