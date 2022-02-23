ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs Woman Injured in Three-Car Crash

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
A Blue Springs woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven...

KIX 105.7

Windsor Woman Injured in Jackson County Crash

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2017 Lincoln MKZ, driven by 46-year-old Sharla K. McKinney of Windsor, was on US 50, west of Al Gossett Road (east of Lone Jack) at 7:30 a.m., when she attempted to pass another vehicle, and the Lincoln began to slide on a patch of ice, then traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and then rolled onto its right side. The Lincoln struck a creek bed and rolled back upright.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

KC Woman Arrested For Stealing at WalMart

Sedalia Police responded to Sedalia Wal Mart, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, Thursday evening for a report of theft in progress. The suspect attempted to steal numerous items of merchandise as well as food items from the business. Gabrielle M. Bennett, 31, of Kansas City, was apprehended and $811.41 of property...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For February 25, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street for a child abuse report. On arrival, Officers made contact with the reporting party and the child. The child had significant bruising from being slapped while at a child care provider. The suspect, Chelsea M. Washington, 29, of Sedalia, was later located, arrested, and placed on a 24 hour hold. A request for the charges of Abuse or Neglect of a Child are being requested against Washington.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Windsor Man In Custody Following Homicide

On Thursday at approximately 12:30 hours, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Investigation revealed that sometime near or after midnight on the 24th, a confrontation occurred near the Pettis, Benton, and Henry County lines...
WINDSOR, MO
KIX 105.7

Two Centerview Residents Injured in Lafayette County Rollover

Two Centerview residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Lafayette County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 71-year-old Norma J. Hunting of Centerview, was on Highway M, south of Mount Tabor Road (southeast of Odessa) at 10:51 a.m,, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, became airborne and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police: Nathan Riga Arrested in Death of Micah Munro

On Aug, 23, Sedalia Police responded to 235 South Quincy on a report of a male not breathing. The male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Micah Munro, and it was confirmed that he was not breathing. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, along with members of PCAD and Sedalia Fire. However, extensive efforts to save Munro were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jessie R. Lancaster of Sedalia at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. She was charged with speeding (11 to 15 mph over the limit) and possession of marijuana. Lancaster was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where she was booked and released. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for February 22, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of South Limit Avenue to check on a female that had phoned a male in Springfield stating she needed help. A male subject was choking her in the vehicle. Contact was made with the female and male in the area of the call. After an investigation on the scene, the male subject was arrested. The unnamed male was placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

An Open Letter to Sedalia’s Drivers In the Snowstorm

I know that you know that we got some weather today. And it wasn't anything we haven't seen before.In fact, I'm sure you remember that we've seen worse. But this time, I noticed something a little different. Dear Sedalia Drivers,. I am a person who has to get out in...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

First Responders Help Deliver Child On I-70

When we think of First Responders, paramedics and anyone who work in the medical field are one of the first people that come to mind. I have had a few in my family, and what they do...well it is nothing short of amazing. They can never get enough recognition as far as I am concerned.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Arrested For Second Degree Statutory Rape

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Danial James Fitzgerald of Sedalia at 5:09 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was wanted on a Benton County warrant for felony 2nd degree statutory rape. Fitzgerald was taken to the Benton County Jail on a 24-hour hold. His bond on the rape...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

