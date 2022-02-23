Blue Springs Woman Injured in Three-Car Crash

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of South Limit Avenue to check on a female that had phoned a male in Springfield stating she needed help. A male subject was choking her in the vehicle. Contact was made with the female and male in the area of the call. After an investigation on the scene, the male subject was arrested. The unnamed male was placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO