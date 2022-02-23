Blue Springs Woman Injured in Three-Car Crash
A Blue Springs woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven...kxkx.com
A Blue Springs woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven...kxkx.com
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0