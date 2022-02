London commuters will see the biggest price hike in tube and bus fares in a decade next month, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced.In a bid to restore TfL’s finances, transport fares in London will rise by up to 30p per journey, depending on time and zone, with the changes coming into effect from the beginning of March.The average price hike on fares across the board is 4.8 per cent, the biggest increase since Boris Johnson raised fares while in the post in 2012.Single Tube fares using Oyster or contactless cards will increase by 10p in zone one, and...

