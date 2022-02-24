Gildan Activewear (GIL) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from...
Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) represents “growth at a reasonable price.”. He added that the stock was valued “somewhere around 70 times earnings in the end of 2021” and that it’s now “more reasonable...
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardiff Oncology missed estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.00 thousand from the same...
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cactus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Cactus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
