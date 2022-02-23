ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black educators reflect on teaching history amid critical race theory backlash

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Recent attacks on race education, via the targeting of “critical race theory” in schools, have put Black educators — and the lessons they teach on racial inequality — under scrutiny. For Black educators across the country, Black History Month offers a...

BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members. The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.
SOCIETY
Fast Company

3 ways Black workers say their white colleagues and managers can support them

President Joe Biden committed the U.S. government to racial equity by issuing four executive orders on Jan. 26 that seek to curb systemic racism. In the orders, he cited the killing of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked months of protests and prompted many U.S. companies to likewise commit themselves—and hundreds of billions of dollars—to helping Black Americans overcome institutional discrimination.
SOCIETY
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Society
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA
Washington Times

Author sees Marxist origins in Black Lives Matter movement

Mike Gonzalez has a message to share about the Marxist origins of Black Lives Matter, but thinks the media doesn’t want to hear it. The author of “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” says the Black Lives Matter political organization — as distinct from the slogan and people who adopt it — arose from critical race theory, itself an outgrowth of Marxist legal theories that influenced U.S. law schools from the 1970s to 1990s. Still, he says, the mainstream press outlets refuse to call it “Marxist” in news reports.
SOCIETY

