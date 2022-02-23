ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

40 ways to make your home look and feel luxurious

countryliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese striking blue and white tiles create a frame for the feature free-standing bathtub. The quaint wisteria motif, brings a touch of the outdoors into this country bathroom, and offsets the metallic finishes. Not every bathroom has the...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Introducing the Country Living by POLYWOOD Outdoor Furniture Collection

Here at Country Living, we believe memories are made outdoors. And with spring right around the corner, sunshine, lemonade, and lots of laughs will be shared on your porch, in your backyard, or on the dock before you know it. What better way to prepare than to refresh your outdoor spaces with pretty, cozy seating?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

These Expert Staghorn Fern Care Tips Will Have Your Plant Thriving

Joanna Gaines created a frenzy when she introduced her fans to Earle, a 26-year-old staghorn fern that made the trip from Florida to Waco and now resides in Magnolia Market. She shared a video of her new addition on Instagram, and plant parents wanted to add one to their collection. If you've recently purchased this plant, here's what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look And Feel#The Albion Bath Company
countryliving.com

22 Gorgeous Outdoor Rugs to Liven Up Your Backyard

Take a tip from professional interior designers: Treat your patio or deck like it's another room in your house, and you will have an outdoor space where everyone loves to hang out. Of course, choosing the right rug is key, since it's the centerpiece of the space and a chance to make a style statement—not to mention, it'll add texture and make your patio feel so much more cozier.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The Best Air Purifiers to Both Banish Dust From Your Home and Look Super Chic

Spring. Is. Coming! It’ll be such a treat see daylight past 4 p.m., have springy cocktails on a rooftop with friends again, and wear all the cute clothes. What will be significantly less cute is the puffy eyes and sneezing that comes with spending two minutes outdoors this time of year. That addition of pollen into the mix can just put you over the edge if you already have allergies to the things that are just chilling in your home, like mold, dust, or dander from pets. Which brings us to one major solution to breathing clearer air: an air purifier.
ELECTRONICS
countryliving.com

The 10 Best Patio Covers That Will Make You Want to Spend Every Second Outside

We're always looking for any excuse we can find to spend more time outside–but when springtime gives way to the sweltering sun of high summer, we're at the mercy of the shade wherever we can find it. For those who love gathering in the backyard but hate turning lobster red, a patio cover of some sort is a must. Adding a year-round structure to your patio is a nice option, of course–but if you're a renter, someone who relocates often, or just not that handy with a hammer, there are other ways to seek out some shade, too. From oversized umbrellas to hardtop gazebos, anyone can add a bit of cooling coverage to their home patio—and extend the life of their outdoor living room, to boot.
HOME & GARDEN
WLNS

Steals and Deals: Some small ways to make your home smarter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the work-from-home trend continues, there’s a good chance many of you are thinking about some upgrades around the house. Tech guru Dan Ackerman has some smart home tech that could actually help you save money- and make your day a little brighter. Ackerman...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
countryliving.com

25 Best Perennial Flowers and Plants to Make Any Yard Beautiful

Perennials are the backbone of any garden! While annuals provide quick color for the whole season, they live for only one year. Perennials come back for many years, so they're a great investment to get the most out of your garden budget. They also bloom for a shorter period of time early, mid-season or later in the season, with their flowering period lasting for a few weeks or so. They typically take a few years to get established, too, so don't fret if they seem lackluster the first year or two. They're setting down a root system to return bigger and better each year.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Experts reveal how often you should clean your dog’s belongings

As a dog owner, there is nothing more enjoyable than watching your four-legged friend play with their favourite toy, nestle into their beloved blanket or run free on your daily walk. But, what about the dirt and bacteria that can build up on their favourite toys and accessories?. Tails.com have...
PETS
countryliving.com

Casper Just Launched a New Cooling Pillow That's Perfect for Hot Sleepers

Calling all restless and hot sleepers: Casper launched a new cooling pillow! After the launch of the brand's Cooling Collection last year, our team happily switched out our bedding for something more cool and chic. This new extension of the product line was created to provide additional solutions for those who experience nighttime overheating.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

6 simple ways to stop a slug infestation this spring

Plant-munching slugs can be a big problem for any garden lover. From munching lettuce heads to destroying young seedlings, they are one of the most damaging pests in the garden — especially during springtime. "Slugs are actually active all year round. However, gardeners tend to notice slug activity during...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

The Best Bedding Deals From Nordstrom's Cozy Winter Clearance Event

You can honestly never have too much bedding! From the fabrics like silk or cotton, to accessories like cozy throws and weighted blankets, building your bedscape is worth the effort. Thankfully, Nordstrom just made it a lot easier! Today, you can save big during the amazing Nordstrom Winter Clearance event. If you spent Presidents' Day searching high and low for chic bedding that will fit your brand new mattress, here's your chance to win big. This year, you don't have to wait until Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale to treat yourself. There's no time like the present to score bedding for yourself and your guest bedroom. The discounts this year will blow you away. Here are the top deals to look out for—happy shopping!
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

17 Cooling Comforters for Hot Sleepers Who Are Done With Drenched Sheets

Let's get real: Nothing's worse than waking up drenched in sweat. No matter how low the thermostat is set or how breezy the air may feel, some people just can't seem to make it through the night without soaking through their sheets (hot sleepers know the feeling all too well). And if investing in cooling fans and lightweight jammies hasn't done you any good, then it may be time to splurge on a cooling comforter or duvet. The best cooling comforters will help you make it through the night without sweatin' up a storm, and if you tend to sleep hot, then these are a MUST.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

How head-to-toe white can make you look and feel younger

Until recently, the only people who wore head-to-toe white were nurses, gurus and ghosts. Presumably that’s why it acquired a reputation for being something of a spiritual colour. And a high-maintenance one. The two can’t be compatible, surely? Er, yes. As well as wildly decadent and minimalist. That’s what makes white so special.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

4 Ways to Elevate Your Whisky At Home

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old is a whisky that demands respect. The single malt's creamy, smooth finish and notes of vanilla make it flawless neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail—try an Old Fashioned or a Whisky Sour. But what if you want to turn an at-home pour into more of an inimitable drinking experience?
DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

10 ways to make leopard print look luxe

When building a timeless capsule wardrobe, you'd be forgiven for thinking you had to stick to neutral shades and steer clear from bold patterns. Enter the leopard print - a pattern that challenges this thinking as it stands the test of time thanks to its trans-seasonal design and wearability. Whether it's in the form of a silk slip dress or skirt in the warmer months, or a big fur coat or cosy jumper come winter, the humble print can be worn and styled throughout the year, wherever you are and whatever the occasion. What's not to love about that?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Travel + Leisure

This Robe Is So Plush, It Makes Me Feel Like I'm in a Luxury Hotel

Finding time for self care while balancing work and home life can be difficult to the point of nearly impossible. It seems like the only "me time" many of us are able to find throughout the day is in the shower — and those with kids will say not even then. But I've expanded on those 10 precious minutes to create a daily spa ritual for myself thanks in large part to the Boll and Branch Waffle Robe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Where to Buy All the Cute Home Decor from 'Sweet Magnolias' on Netflix

If you've watched an episode of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix and found yourself getting dreamy-eyed over Maddie's kitchen tile instead of Coach Cal's smile, well then you've come to the right design-obsessed place. Because we've already tracked down where you can buy the outfits from the show, we're now directing our Nancy Drew-style sleuthing to the show's warm and welcoming set design. You may already know that most of the series is filmed in and around Covington, Georgia, but did you know many of the interiors (including Sullivan's, The Corner Spa, and Maddie's and Dana Sue's houses) are sets built from scratch on a stage? Production Designer Aimee Holmberg and Set Designer Nik Morgan, both of whom actually have a background in—who would have guessed?—the horror genre, spoke to Country Living about why the Southern setting inspires she show's aesthetic, how they scheme up spaces around each character, and where they sourced all that cute decor. (Good news: Much of it's from budget-friendly sources including Home Goods, Rooms to Go, Etsy, and Spoonflower!)
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy