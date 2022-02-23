ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Americans Have Changed Their Priorities

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans have changed their priorities at work since...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Most Americans Deal with Pain Everyday

Most Americans deal with pain everyday. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Joint Chiropractic.
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

The 3 Things Money Can't Buy That Will Make All the Difference In Your Life

According to a 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people, regardless of socioeconomic status, who were willing to spend a little money to have others perform tasks they didn't enjoy or want to do -- like mowing the law, cleaning the house, or running errands -- were happier and felt greater overall life satisfaction than those who did not.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Buzz60#Onepoll#Avocado Green Mattress
Jacksonville Journal Courier

How teachers unions have changed since the 1980s

Between teacher strikes and politics, U.S. teachers unions have a long, complex history of forming the modern-day education system. To track these changes, HeyTutor gathered information on how teachers unions have changed since the 1980s based on data from UnionStats.com.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Elle

27 Makeup Essentials That Have Changed Our Lives

Makeup trends come and go, but some products can stand the test of time. Whether it’s an all-time favorite designer lipstick or a can’t-live-without mascara, we all have beauty bag staples we’ve fallen in love with over and over again. The ELLE team was very vocal about their favorite makeup products of all time. The lineup ranges from a pore-erasing primer to a skinny brown pencil that fakes fuller arches, and so many other greats in between. Shop the absolute best of the best, ahead.
MAKEUP
studyfinds.org

Young and fragile: Far more millennials complain of daily aches and pains than baby boomers!

NEW YORK — Do aches and pains follow you everywhere you go? You’re not alone. Seven in 10 people say they experience pain or discomfort during everyday activities. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, which found that nearly 70 percent of Americans wish they could replace one of their body parts with a new one that works better. Millennials are actually more likely to cite pain during daily activities than baby boomers (76% vs. 59%), indicating that working remotely over the past two years may be a contributing factor.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy