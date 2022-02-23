ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Sportsbooks Take Record Handle In January

By Matthew Waters
legalsportsreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it took was one Tennessee Titans playoff game for state sportsbooks to hit a new handle record. Tennessee’s regulator reported $386.1 million in handle for January, topping the old record from October by 2.9%. That new record could have been above $400 million had the top-seeded Titans not lost in...

www.legalsportsreport.com

