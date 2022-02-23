ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The Eliminator by Bell Is the Ultimate Street Helmet for Serious Riders

By Gear Patrol Studios
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell has been making helmets for bikers who like to push the limits since the 1950s. Those 60 years of evolution have produced the Eliminator helmet. Designed with Bell’s drag racing DNA in mind, the auto-inspired design features a fiberglass composite shell and can...

www.gearpatrol.com

