ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Digitization Can Fix Supply Chain Breaks Before They Happen

By S Shanthi
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The value of big data and technology has never been clearer as the COVID-19 pandemic has put immense pressure on supply chains. Manufacturers and retailers are forced to rethink their supply chain networks and reimagine them for future needs due to...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Sustainability Trends 2022: A Make Or Break Moment For Consumer Product Supply Chains

The market-wide sustainable business ethos has consumer products (CP) companies at an inflection point, beset by rising regulations, fickle and fast-changing consumer demands, plus pressures for growth and innovation. It’s no wonder that in an Oxford Economics survey, executives from almost three-quarters (73%) of CP companies said sustainability issues were a major concern or top-of-mind at all stages of the supply chain process from planning, design and R&D, through manufacturing, logistics/delivery, and product maintenance – far more than the total from all industries. Big, hairy, audacious sustainability goals are all well and good, but it’s going to take a wholistic, targeted series of small and consistently applied actions for lasting business and societal results.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: Ensure Supply Chain Visibility

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

How organizations can navigate the intertwined challenges of the Great Resignation and supply chain disruptions

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, two major economic and societal trends are profoundly impacting businesses and individuals alike. The phenomenon dubbed the "Great Resignation" and constant global supply chain disruptions may seem like challenges of two separate worlds, yet they're closely intertwined and are exacerbating one another. At a time when organizations need to be more resourceful than ever, their most important resource — their talent — is headed for perceived greener pastures, leading businesses to urgently search for solutions.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

The Supply Chain Innovator

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tanya’s entrepreneurial journey had begun 6 years ago while she was at Barclays Investment Bank. Aware that logistics was one of the most fragmented industries, she spent six months analyzing the supply chains of 100 multinationals in the second half of 2015 post resigning from Barclays and the common observation was - suboptimal supply chain assets’ sweating. This was due to high industry fragmentation, seasonality and not so robust demand forecasting across supply chains. The capacities were built to peak leading to cost and operational efficiency leakages at all nodes. Having realized this, Tanya then started StoreSpace, a next generation supply chain organization built around sharing of assets, collaboration, flexibility, agility, reliability, responsiveness, technology and data.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Big Data#Digital Supply Chain#Consumer Behavior#Supply Chains#Entrepreneur Media#Dbs Digital Readiness#Indian
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
CELL PHONES
WRDW-TV

How do I check if my phone is 3G?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the major cell phone carriers are boasting higher speeds thanks to 5G and are phasing out 3G networks this year, rending many phones useless. So, what if you don’t know what speed your phone is operating on?. It’s pretty easy to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
KTLA

Biden looks to California to help secure domestic supply chain for critical minerals

President Biden is looking to California to help secure a permanent pipeline of critical materials essential to the tech industry that can boost the nation’s green energy production and its competitiveness. Speaking Tuesday at a virtual roundtable with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the president touted a series of investments around the country, highlighting several in California, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Forbes

The Internet Is Evolving: Why You Should Care

Steve Taplin is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sonatafy Technology, providing experienced nearshore software developers and engineers. The internet began largely as an information resource with static web pages. Early web pages served to reliably store information and allow easy access to that information — abilities that fundamentally changed the way humans lived.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

For startups, the message is clear: Grow fast or die

This is akin to noting that you don’t need more than one dart at the bar because you intend to hit the bullseye on your first go. Most folks aren’t going to manage it. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Freightos’ digital platform connects supply chain through data, pricing

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Powering the futures of containerization with Freightos. DETAILS: Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber and Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit Inc., discuss the rise of data and pricing in global shipping on Monday during FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. SPEAKERS: Schreiber, CEO of Freightos, and Ferreira, CEO...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

How Small Businesses Can Manage The Impact Of Supply-Chain Crises And Workforce Shortages

Dennis Fois is the CEO of Copper, a leading CRM for G Suite. Small businesses have been dealt quite a hand for the past two years. Unfortunately, 2022 will likely continue to see some chaos. The collective impact of unpredictability, the "Great Resignation," the global supply chain crisis and the pandemic ripples across small and medium businesses, regardless of industry or service area.
SMALL BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How trade facilitation can support supply chain diversity in a post-pandemic world

The pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain. Developing economies have been hardest hit by this disruption. Public-private efforts can help deliver trade facilitation reforms. After two years of a global pandemic, international trade is bruised and battered. The carefully tuned machinery we call the supply chain has...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Supply chain woes ease, but businesses stuck in a 'lucky if you can get it' situation

Driven by strong demand, labor and supply shortages are still contributing to inflation— and still buffeting U.S. businesses — but have begun to ease slowly. The good news is demand remains resilient in the face of global headwinds. Economists at Bank of America expect consumer spending to remain above the trend through the end of 2023, and while there could be a “partial reversal” in pandemic-era distortions, most demand is expected to remain higher than normal. Meanwhile, spending on goods in the U.S. remains well above pre-pandemic levels, which has kept pressure on retailers to fill orders, according to Flexport’s Post-Covid Indicator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Blue Apron CEO: Shortening the Supply Chain Can Boost Meal Kit Profitability

Blue Apron continues to incur losses while making moves toward long-term profitability. Blue Apron announced Thursday (Feb. 10) a 7% year-over-year revenue decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $26.4 million net loss, nearly three times its $10 million Q4 2020 losses. Amid these losses, the company is working toward fulfillment center improvements to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy