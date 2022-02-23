Digitization Can Fix Supply Chain Breaks Before They Happen

The market-wide sustainable business ethos has consumer products (CP) companies at an inflection point, beset by rising regulations, fickle and fast-changing consumer demands, plus pressures for growth and innovation. It’s no wonder that in an Oxford Economics survey, executives from almost three-quarters (73%) of CP companies said sustainability issues were a major concern or top-of-mind at all stages of the supply chain process from planning, design and R&D, through manufacturing, logistics/delivery, and product maintenance – far more than the total from all industries. Big, hairy, audacious sustainability goals are all well and good, but it’s going to take a wholistic, targeted series of small and consistently applied actions for lasting business and societal results.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO