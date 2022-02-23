ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines could drop or their mask mandate on March 18th.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline expert Josh Verde mulls it over..."It's a polarizing issue. There are quite a few air-rage incidents that are attributable to mask mandates. It may be that at some point the airlines just...

Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
TravelNoire

Delta Airlines Announces The Return of Hot Meals On Flights

If you’ve been missing the delicious hot meals Delta used to serve on flights before the pandemic hit, you’ll be happy to hear the onboarding service is returning to the airline. Beginning in March, Delta will resume its hot meal service for First Class customers on select flights...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
The Independent

Take the red-eye: Airbus A380 plane to be transformed into hotel

Avgeeks can soon experience the high life while staying grounded, as a former Airbus engineer is converting a retired A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – into a hotel.Frédéric Deleuze plans to open the new digs in a unique super jumbo jet parked near Toulouse airport, with opening slated for 2024.He wants the project to be “a tribute to this wonderful aircraft, [which is] nearly a religion for all Airbus employees,” he told The Points Guy.“I love challenges and discovering new things continuously. Also, I always had in mind to create my own business.”Having bought the aircraft for an...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Snapshot: What Has Delta Used To Replace Its Boeing 777s?

Delta Air Lines flew a fleet of 18 Boeing 777s two years ago. However, with the onset of the global health crisis, the shutdown of international travel, and a desire to accelerate fleet transformation, Delta Air Lines decided to send those birds into the sunset. As international travel has come back, Delta has been busy bringing back routes and replacing those aircraft using a mix of widebodies. Here is what the airline is using.
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
Reason.com

Flight Attendant Unions Want Passengers To Wear Masks Forever

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continues to require face masks in airports and on airplanes even as Democratic governors across the country are lifting mask mandates for indoor settings where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is much higher. And while that federal mandate is scheduled to expire on March 18, flight attendant unions want the TSA to extend it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

This brand-new budget airline is selling London-Florida flights for just £149

Yee-haw! There’s a new(ish) transatlantic airline in town, and it’s selling blisteringly cheap tickets for flights between London and Orlando, Florida. Play, an Icelandic carrier founded in 2019, is celebrating the opening of its new route between London Stansted and Orlando International by giving away one-way tickets for just £149.
ORLANDO, FL

