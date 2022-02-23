ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes to ‘much loved’ father who died when tree fell on car during Storm Eunice

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
 5 days ago

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved” family man who died when a tree fell on the car he was travelling in as Storm Eunice lashed the UK with gale-force winds and rain.

Jack Bristow, 23, of Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was a passenger in a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter travelling along the Old Odiham Road, Alton, on 18 Friday when the crash into the vehicle.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 11.45am but Mr Bristow was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was one of three people people killed in the UK by falling trees and flying debris on Friday.

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, died in north London after a tree crushed a car she was travelling in with her husband and Stephen Matthews, 68, was killed when debris hit a car in Merseyside.

Family members paid tribute to Mr Bristow, who they said “lived life to the full”.

"Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not,” they said in a statement.

“He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time. He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.”

The statement added: “We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey. Rest in Peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.”

Officers continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who might have information that might assist police with their enquiries is being asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44220068638.

On Monday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in parliament that he was saddened to hear of Mr Bristow’s death, adding: “These tragic events remind us of the real human cost of climate change, of extreme weather eventualities.”

David Johnston, Conservative MP for Wantage, also paid tribute to Mr Bristow, who was from his constituency.

Forecasters said strong winds and heavy snow are expected to hit the UK as Britons face continued warnings about significant flooding following three recent storms.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

A second yellow warning for wind and snow covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday - with up to 10cm of snow likely at even low levels and the possibility of 70mph gusts on coasts.

Forecasters said frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, while dozens of properties near the River Severn were evacuated.

