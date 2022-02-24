ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly flash floods hit eastern Australia with some areas inundated by 400mm of rain

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in a submerged car and 10 others are feared missing after heavy rains and flash floods caused havoc across Australia ’s eastern coast.

The body of the woman was found early Wednesday in Queensland , the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament . She called the incident a “tragedy.”

Some areas in the country have received up to 400mm of rainfall within 24 hours, local reports said. And several emergency warnings were issued in multiple states along the Pacific coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland said that over 300 mm of rain fell within six hours near Gympie.

Flood warnings have been issued on the Mary River, according to reports.

In a statement, Ms Palaszczuk said in the last 24 hours 424 mm of rain fell in Mount Wolvi, 356 mm in Pomona and 354 mm in Cedar Pocket Dam.

Heavy rainfall is predicted to continue until tomorrow at least.

The local police — Sunshine Coast Police District Superintendent Craig Hawkins — was quoted by local media as saying that 10 people were unaccounted for in the Noosa Hinterland area.

Queensland Police also urged motorists to careful access their need to travel in this inclement weather. Police told residents that “flash flooding is occurring on roads and bridges - reconsider your need to travel today”.

Meanwhile, police say that they are investigating the death of the 60-year-old woman after her vehicle was found submerged under floodwaters at Belli Park, Sunshine Coast.

Local reports said that teams are also looking for a man who went missing after his motorbike was swept into floodwaters at Cedar Pocket.

Dozens of residents have been stranded and emergency services have received more than a hundred calls for help and swift water rescue crews have been despatched to help stranded residents.

Ms Palaszczuk said: “This has the potential to be a significant rainfall event for south-east Queensland.”

Reports also said that a local freight train overturned near the town of Gympie and the driver was believed to have received minor injuries.

The premier added that “locally intense rainfall is possible and since many catchments are now saturated there is an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding over the coming days”.

New South Wales, where parts of Sydney briefly submerged Tuesday, also received heavy rainfall.

The Independent

The Independent

