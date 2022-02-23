ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardai not looking for anyone else after man injured in farmland shooting

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man in his 50s is still being detained after a shooting on farmland in Co Dublin.

It is understood that gardai are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting, which has left a man in his 30s in a critical condition.

A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.

The scene was sealed off and examined by experts on Tuesday.

The man arrested at the scene is still being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

It is believed he is a member of the legal profession.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

