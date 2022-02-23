ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBF Net launches platform for creating Shariah-compliant digital assets using NFTs on Algorand

 3 days ago

The term “Credence” implies trust and reliability. This newest addition to the portfolio of platforms created by the IBF Net Group provides for all the benefits that are usually bracketed with blockchain technology in general as a trust-inducing machine. It enables the preservation of tangible and intangible assets by creating transparent,...

How NFTs Are Creating Social Value

Aaron Vick is a multi-x founder, former CEO, best-selling author, process and workflow nerd, and early-stage/growth advisor. What are NFTs? This is a question that is being asked more and more as a subculture of online communities begin to form around the launch of various NFT projects. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital assets that represent something special, whether it be a collectible item, a piece of art, or even just a digital file. These tokens are changing how communities form, sustain and operate online.
Xunlei launches enterprise digital NFT service platform

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) launched a blockchain-based enterprise digital NFT service platform, aiming to help enterprises and organizations achieve on-chain their digital assets. The platform provides a full service of NFT design, minting, showcasing, management, etc. The NFTs minted on Xunlei’s ThunderChain are permanently preserved in the platform with unique serial numbers...
#Digital Assets#Shariah#Ibf#Smart Contracts#Royalties#Algorand#The Ibf Net Group#Islamic
Lottery.com Chooses Algorand Blockchain To Power Gaming Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has selected Algorand’s innovative blockchain to support the development of Project Nexus. LTRY’s Project Nexus is a blockchain-based gaming platform designed to operate lottery and other forms of online gaming worldwide; the platform offers enhanced security, scalability and speed. According to the announcement, Lottery.com selected Algorand based on the blockchain’s focus on user safety, track record for consistent uptime, high performance, low-cost transaction as well as Algorand’s dedication to operating with a negative carbon footprint. Algorand has thousands of organizations around the world that use its open-source technology. “We’ve long believed that all gaming will eventually migrate to the blockchain because of its inherent transparency,” said Lottery.com CEO and cofounder Tony DiMatteo in the press release. “In selecting a blockchain for Project Nexus, Algorand checks all the boxes we were seeking. Its technology contains a combination of high efficiency, low-latency, scalability and security, all of which are key attributes for games we expect to grow on the Project Nexus platform. Additionally, Algorand was designed to be environmentally friendly, which aligns with our commitment to support our communities and the environment.”
Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

Microchip behemoth Nvidia suffered a cyberattack Friday, an apparently ongoing issue after a series of attacks affected the business over the last two days. Nvidia is America's largest chipmaker and the attack “totally compromised” its internal systems, Reuters reports. The company said in a statement that it had...
