The New York Yankees and the other 29 major league baseball clubs are still waiting for a resolution to the expired Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the sides no closer to an agreement on major issues. With spring training already delayed, the proposed start of the regular season is now in jeopardy. MLB has said, if the start of the season is delayed, games will be lost, and not made up. They have given Monday as a deadline to sign a new agreement, or games will start to be canceled.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO