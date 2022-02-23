ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jurassic World Aftermath Dev Working On PSVR 2 Launch Title

uploadvr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime VR developer Coatsink is working on a PSVR 2 launch title. As spotted on Reddit, a recent financial report for parent company Thunderful mentions that the team is “now working on a launch title for PSVR2, PlayStation’s next-generation VR console.”. Coatsink Working On PSVR 2 Launch...

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psvr#Jurassic World#Playstation Vr#Dev#Video Game#Vr#Coatsink Working#Psvr 2#Runner#Samurai Slaughterhouse
GAMINGbible

"Disappointing" PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Unveiled Early

Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free PlayStation Plus Game Revealed Early

A new free PlayStation Plus game has been revealed early. PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 still don't know what March's free PlayStation Plus games lineup will be, and Sony won't correct this until later in the month. Typically, it reveals the next month's free PS Plus games in the final week of the current month. So, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a little while to wait. That said, in the meantime, we can relay word of one free of the games PS Plus subscribers will get in March.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

March PlayStation Plus games include ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ and more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles. In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Reveals New Gameplay, Design, and Miniatures Preview (Exclusive)

Anticipation is high for Funko Games and Prospero Hall's upcoming legacy game Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which hits Kickstarter this March, and we've got another exclusive preview of the game to get you hyped for the impending campaign. You can get your first look at a new featurette spotlighting the impressive art and design that went into Legacy of Isla Nublar, including those gorgeous miniatures and an impressive and ambitious campaign. Product Designers Daniel Gelon and Jordan Christianson and Art Producer Estefania Rodriguez walk you through just how much work went into crafting this experience, what inspired the visual aesthetic, and how the films inspired the new miniatures, and you can watch the full preview in the video above.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy