Video Games

About an Elf Review (Switch)

By Josh Speer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout an Elf Review: A tale of fabtastic proportions!. The magical elf princess Dam has a superawesome story that is totally truthtastic and not at all fibatrocious, so you should all definitely listen to it because it’ll be absolutely worth it. All you need to listen to this extramagical tale of...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring is being review bombed on Steam because of PC performance issues

Elden Ring is a smash hit by most quantifiable metrics, but fans on PC aren’t happy about its performance issues. Over on Steam, Elden Ring currently is sitting at a “Mixed” community rating. There are roughly 37,000 user reviews as of the time of this post, with approximately 40 percent being negative, according to SteamDB. That might not sound too bad, but the hate isn’t really about Elden Ring itself.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Ocean’s Heart on Switch Review

Ocean’s Heart is a game released by developers, Nordcurrent and Max Mraz, which is an adventure RPG inspired by the old game, Zelda. It was already released for PC back in January 2021 on the gaming platform, Steam. It had multiple positive reviews from avid rogue adventure RPG fans since it reminds them of the mid 2000s Nintendo game. The game now was released on Switch last February 10, 2022 for gamers to enjoy Ocean’s Heart on a handheld console. If you want Ocean’s Heart is priced at $14.99 in the Nintendo eShop.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games like Firewatch that'll take you on a journey

We can't blame you for looking for more games like Firewatch. After all, Campo Santo's beautiful, story-driven adventure is one that stays with you long after reached its end. As well as looking gorgeous in its own stylised way, Firewatch takes you on a moving journey full of mystery and heart. With brilliant voice acting, the story unfolds through conversations Henry has with his supervisor Delilah over a handheld radio, and explores themes such as love, loss, fear, and so much more.
RETAIL
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Lost Ark (PC) Review

I’ll be honest, Lost Ark is a big game. It has a lot of systems and stuff going on, so much so that I’ve still not even scratched the surface of this game. Suffice it to say that if see screenshots or videos of this game and think it’s just a Diablo-like game, you’re in for a big, big surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Betrayal at House on the Hill Is Getting a New Edition

Avalon Hill has announced plans to release a new edition of the classic tabletop game Betrayal at House on the Hill. The tabletop subsidiary of Hasbro announced the new game today via a brief video posted to social media. This will be a brand new "Third Edition" of the classic horror game and not a spinoff or derivative game. No other details or a release date were provided about the new game, but social media posts confirmed the new edition's designers include Brian Neff, Noah Cohen, Jabari Weathers, Banana Chan, Kat Kruger, Dave Chalker, Will Sobel, and Anna Russel.
HOBBIES
GamesRadar+

Valve on Steam Deck: "We see this as a multi-generational category for us"

"It's not the first time we've shipped hardware. It's not the first time we've shipped software. And SteamOS is something that we've been working on for a while as well. But putting it all together into one package – and making enough of them – is proving difficult, though," says Valve's Lawrence Yang. He and fellow Steam Deck designer Greg Coomer really don't have time to do an interview, but somehow they agreed to speak to us anyway. Valve's new portable PC officially launches today and should start arriving in the hands of those who pre-ordered on February 28. But that doesn't mean Coomer and Yang can relax.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Nier: Automata Anime Series Officially Announced, Release Date

Nier: Automata has been one of the most acclaimed and successful sci-fi video games in recent years. Nominated for a wide range of industry awards in 2017 and 2018, the franchise even won lots of fans beyond the realm of videogames for its incredible aesthetic and experimental storytelling. After its...
COMICS
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES

