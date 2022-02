This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Close) The Russian occupation of certain regions of Ukraine, along with warnings from the U.S. State Department that Russia is poised to take over the entire country, pushed stocks lower once again on Wednesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) broke an important support level by trading below 4,300. This level held in January of 2022 and October and July of 2021. Depending on which technical analyst you talk to, the next level of support could be between the 4,050 to 4,000 range.

