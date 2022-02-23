ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Woman Running in the Mountains,' by Yūko Tsushima

By Rhoda Feng, Star Tribune
Cover picture for the article——— Western civilization loves its embattled mothers. It takes a special relish in idealizing motherhood, only to see the women capsize in their attempts to live up to impossible expectations. Is this a universal claim?. "Woman Running in the Mountains," a novel by Yūko Tsushima, suggests not....

