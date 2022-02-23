ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Opens First Hotel in Egypt

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the opening of Crowne Plaza West Cairo- Arkan - its first hotel in Egypt. Located in the west of the Egyptian capital, Crowne Plaza West Cairo-Arkan is the first premium hotel in the heart of Sheikh Zayed and is...

