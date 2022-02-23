Think you’re having a bad hair day? This toddler has it for life!

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...

