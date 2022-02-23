Things most humans can’t do…

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be wondering if it’s finally time to broach the subject of whether you and the person you have been seeing are exclusive, or if you should start planning for a Galentine’s Day. Those three words - “What are we?” - are bound to come up at the start of any new relationship, and often elicit conversations about how you and your partner are progressing as a couple. When dating someone new, it’s difficult to determine what their intentions are, but a healthy dose of communication can lead you two in the right direction....

