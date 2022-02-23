Things most humans can’t do…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Here’s how to let your partner know that you’re ready to be exclusive, according to experts

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be wondering if it’s finally time to broach the subject of whether you and the person you have been seeing are exclusive, or if you should start planning for a Galentine’s Day. Those three words - “What are we?” - are bound to come up at the start of any new relationship, and often elicit conversations about how you and your partner are progressing as a couple. When dating someone new, it’s difficult to determine what their intentions are, but a healthy dose of communication can lead you two in the right direction....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

No, You Can’t ‘Just Get Over It’—Here Are 6 Psychologist-Approved Things To Do Instead

Even with the most well-intentioned of advice, certain statements just don’t help. For example, the notion of time healing all wounds is nice conceptually, but when you're in the midst of navigating an issue, it likely doesn't feel helpful (and probably feels downright annoying) if someone suggests that you “just get over it.” In fact, doing so as a force of will isn't even possible, according to a psychologist.
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

Help! I Can’t Stop Dating People Who Are Unavailable

Thanks for reading Can We Talk?, a monthly sex and relationships column that aims to tackle the burning questions you’re too afraid to ask your partner — or maybe even your besties. Every month, relationship therapist Moraya Seeger DeGeare, LMFT, will help you parse through your most heart-rending, complicated, morally ambiguous, or just plain confusing issues related to sex, dating, relationships, breakups, and everything in between. This week, DeGeare advises someone with an anxious attachment style, who continuously goes for run-away partners.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mic

Drugs won't ruin your life if you quit before 30, suggests a new study we really want to believe

If you’re in your 20s and beating yourself up over all the weed and adderall you consumed last weekend, there’s some good news for you and all your soggy but functional brain cells. It turns out that using recreational drugs might not significantly jeopardize your future life prospects — as long as you stop doing them by the time you’re 30, according to a new study.
PHARMACEUTICALS

