ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents React To Lower Moreland Township Schools Making Masks Optional

By Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEqLt_0eMaKTuw00

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Moreland Township Schools have voted to make masks optional. The majority of parents that spoke with CBS3 at Pine Road Elementary School say it’s time to make masks optional in schools.

But they’re taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to their own kids.

As kids arrived at Pine Road on Wednesday, their parents are well aware that masks are no longer mandatory inside, and many are OK with it.

“Now, I don’t think it really matters,” said Sumash John, who has two kids. “To think we are going to live with this virus forever, so it’s part of our life now.”

“I understand that a lot of kids have been having issues,” Jessica Derr, a parent of two, said. “A lot of parents have wanted them dropped for a long time. So, I just think now the numbers are at a point where it makes sense to do that.”

At the same time, many of those same parents have instructed their own kids to continue wearing the mask, even while their peers may not.

“I actually put a mask on my daughter, but hopefully it will go gradually away and she doesn’t have to wear a mask at all,” Dina Ibragimova said.

“For kids, yeah it’s really good,” John said. “They’re excited to be back to school without a mask, but personally speaking, I would still recommend them to wear it as long as they are comfortable.”

For the second consecutive week, data from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health shows Lower Moreland’s transmission rate remains in the substantial, moderate, or low category. Still, some parents say the school district lifted the mask mandate too quickly and failed to follow the science.

“I’d just love to see them following epidemiologists and other public health experts,” Heather Abraham said. “Even our local experts agree that this was premature. So yeah, it would be great if they could just keep that in mind next time they’re making decisions along these lines.”

Face coverings are recommended but not required in Lower Moreland for the next two weeks, and the guidance could change once again.

Masks are still required on all school buses.

Meanwhile, in Delaware County on Tuesday night , Radnor and Garnet Valley voted to end their mask mandate.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Milton School District makes face masks optional

MILTON Students in the Milton School District will soon have a choice on whether to mask up. The Milton School Board on Monday approved a change from universal masking to recommended masking. The board also approved a change to contact tracing protocols. The district will no longer conduct universal contact tracing when notified of a positive COVID-19 case. ...
MILTON, WI
New Haven Register

Ridgefield school officials move to make masks optional

RIDGEFIELD — School administrators announced this week that masks would be optional for students, staff and visitors of Ridgefield Public Schools starting Feb. 28. Schools have been required to follow a mask mandate since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year per the governor’s executive orders. With that order expiring, local districts now have the power to make their decisions.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Star News Group

Brielle Elementary School to make masks optional on March 7

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School has issued updated pandemic protocols in the wake of Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7. In an announcement emailed to parents on Feb. 11, the school stated that the school will transition to a mask-optional building starting on Monday, March 7.
BRIELLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#The Mask
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

1 dead in violent crash outside Pa. casino

A violent, 2-car crash right outside a Pa. casino has left one person dead and at least two others injured. As 6ABC in Philly reports, the deadly crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday right outside the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino on the 700 block of Harrah’s Boulevard in Chester, Delaware County, Pa.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Missing Mother, Son Found Safe, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a mother and son have been found after being missing since Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews are home and are OK on Thursday.  The police did not say how they were located. Before arriving home, they were last seen in the city’s Kensington section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family, Friends Of Missing 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson Searching For Answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family of a missing Philadelphia man are searching for answers Saturday night. They gathered together in Spring Garden, hoping to spread the word about 20-year-old Naasire Johnson. The young man’s grandmother told Eyewitness News she reported him missing last week. Johnson’s loved ones begged for him to come home. “Naasire, all I want you to do is just come home,” Cynthia Johnson said. “Come back home. Please, just come back, please. Wherever you are, just come back. Just give some relief, some comfort. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. Please, just, please come home. Please.” Johnson’s grandmother says police took her grandson’s toothbrush and comb to see if the DNA matches that of a body found along Kelly Drive last week. Philadelphia police were not able to comment at this time. If you know anything about Johnson’s case, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
MyChesCo

State Police Search for Delaware County Fugitive

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Barracks are searching for 49-year-old Anthony Cappalo. Authorities state that Cappalo currently has an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for a probation violation and is additionally charged with Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked. Anyone...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WAAY-TV

Madison City Schools makes masks optional, removes current mask 'matrix'

During a special-called Madison City Board of Education meeting Wednesday morning, the district removed its current mask "matrix" plan. This allowed the superintendent to make masks optional for students and staff in the district. Superintendent of Madison City Schools, Dr. Ed Nichols, said data three weeks ago showed nearly 500...
MADISON, AL
WDVM 25

Arlington Public Schools makes masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are updating their masking policy. The decision comes just a day after Governor Youngkin signed a new bill that makes masks optional in Virginia schools. In a board meeting Thursday, the school system said it will require masks until March 1, following the deadline for schools to comply […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
New Haven Register

In Greenwich, school board decides to make masks optional as of March 1

GREENWICH — The Board of Education voted unanimously at a special meeting Wednesday night to scrap the Greenwich school district’s mask policy, beginning next month. As a result of the vote, wearing masks will be optional for students and staff in the Greenwich Public Schools starting Tuesday, March 1.
GREENWICH, CT
Wicked Local

Saugus School Committee makes mask-wearing optional in schools

When Saugus Public Schools students return after February vacation, mask-wearing will no longer be required. The School Committee voted 4-0 to follow the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance to make facial masks optional in the schools starting Feb. 28. Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker and DESE Commissioner...
SAUGUS, MA
KMBC.com

Shawnee Mission school board makes masks optional for middle, high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School Board voted Monday to make masks optional for middle and high school students. Board members unanimously approved the plan. The updated COVID-19 policy means that masks will only be required for schools if there's a positive COVID-19 rate of more than 3% or an absence rate greater than 5%.
SHAWNEE, KS
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville City Schools make masks optional on school buses

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Mask-wearing on schools buses and vans will now be optional at Westerville City Schools. The announcement was made Saturday morning by Superintendent Dr. John R. Kellogg in a letter sent to families and staff. The school district made mask-wearing optional in the school on Feb. 22 but have updated that to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy