A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized after a head-on collision with an intoxicated driver late Tuesday night, officials said. While commuting home around 11:30 p.m., the trooper collided with the driver on Standish Street in Marshfield. The trooper, whose name was not released publicly, was left with non-life-threatening injuries but was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO