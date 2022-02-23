ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolation Exercises Are Essential to Maximize Your Workout Gains

By Trevor Thieme C.S.C.S.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsolation exercises tend take a lot of heat in the gym. Working with a laser focus on one muscle group at a time isn’t functional, some argue. Others point to the fact that the targets of isolation exercises are worked to an almost equal degree in many compound moves, as anyone...

boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Hypertrophy#Your Move#Calories#Build Muscle
TODAY.com

I hold weight in my midsection. Can I spot reduce belly fat?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Longevity
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

What exercises should people with hip arthritis avoid?

People with hip arthritis can use exercise as a way to improve their mobility and reduce pain and stiffness. However, certain types of exercises may worsen the pain. The most common form of hip arthritis is osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a common joint disease that affects more than. adults in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

