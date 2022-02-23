ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sifu Ruined by Mods is the Next Best Thing to Beating the Game

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifu and Kung Fu Panda are a match made in.. a very strange place. But watching Dreamworks’ bamboo-munching badass punch Family Guy’s Herbert the Pervert in the face is enough to make anyone’s morning. “Sifu Ruined by Mods” is the work of Toasted Shoes, a YouTuber who specialises in...

www.gamespew.com

GAMINGbible

'Sifu' Mod Transforms You Into John Wick And It Is Absolutely Amazing

This Sifu mod turns you into John Wick from the... John Wick films and it looks utterly incredible in action. Released last week, the game is a merciless yet moreish tale of revenge about a young warrior who seeks justice for their family's deaths at the hands of assassins. The twist is that though the character might die in their quest, they're resurrected as an older version of themselves and are accordingly more powerful and more skilled than their younger self. If you balance both victory and defeat, you're able to slice through enemies like a hot knife through butter.
