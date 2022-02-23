ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- An electric vehicle tax, the rough equivalent of Minnesota's gasoline tax, is one plan that's popped up in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate to address what backers say is a continued shortage of funds...

95.3 MNC

House Republican led billion-dollar tax cut hits roadblock in Senate

The billion-dollar tax cut pushed by House Republicans has hit its expected roadblock in the Senate. Senate Republicans have warned for months they’re skeptical of making long-term tax changes before they deal with the full budget next year. With the arrival of the House-passed bill in the Senate, the...
WISH-TV

Indiana Senate OKs regulatory changes for electric-vehicle charging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state senator on Monday said legislation should clear up confusion over how to regulate charging stations for electric vehicles. The Senate approved a measure that would let the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approve pricing structures for retail energy service. It also would allow anyone who makes electric-vehicle charging stations available to the public to charge by kilowatt-hour rather than a fixed dollar or time amount.
MIX 94.9

Bill to Replenish Unemployment Insurance Clears MN Senate

ST. PAUL -- On a strong bipartisan vote, the Minnesota Senate Monday afternoon passed a 2.7-billion-dollar bill to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Fund, which has been depleted by the pandemic. Duluth Democrat Jennifer McEwen warns a large amount of the people's money... ..."will go to shoring-up unemployment insurance for...
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MinnPost

McConnell holds up confirmation of U.S. Attorney nominee for Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor write: “The Senate’s top Republican said Wednesday he’s holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominee as Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month’s sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Luger, who previously served as U.S. attorney for Minnesota under Democratic President Barack Obama, did not have a role in the case.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Houston Chronicle

Senate blocks Ted Cruz’s attempt to defund Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday shot down attempts by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to defund President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates and strip funding from schools that require students to get vaccinated against COVID. Cruz was one of a handful of Senate Republicans who threatened to...
AOL Corp

Republicans worry scandal-tarred former gov could cost them Missouri Senate seat

What should be a safe Republican U.S. Senate seat in Missouri could be in play for Democrats due to scandals surrounding one of the top GOP contenders. Republicans have had statewide success in Missouri in recent years, with Donald Trump taking 57 percent of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. The GOP also won the governor’s mansion and both Senate seats. But Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement has resulted in a crowded primary to replace him, and the Republican candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens.
