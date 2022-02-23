ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fair Repair Bill Moving Forward at MN State Capitol

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- A bill that gives Minnesota consumers more options for getting their electronics repaired is making its way through the state legislature. The bill would require...

MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

ST. PAUL -- An electric vehicle tax, the rough equivalent of Minnesota's gasoline tax, is one plan that's popped up in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate to address what backers say is a continued shortage of funds for roads and bridges. Rockville Republican Jeff Howe says his bill... "In much the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Based Target Corp Ends Mask Mandate for Employees

For two years we have been seeing masks in most big box stores. Even when it was not required- and only suggested - for guests in the stores, employees still were required to wear a mask while working. This did include all Target stores. From my experience in Target stores, I rarely saw any customers wearing masks. Of course, occasionally there were some people, but mostly it's just been the employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stillwater Named as Minnesota’s Most “Hipster” City?

Luxury travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler asked 50 people from around the country to name their state's most hipster city. In the video below, some were predictable picks ("There's nothing more hipster than Portland, Oregon where the youth like to be homeless and food trucks run rampant"). Other answers were either difficult or surprising ("There's not a lot of hipsters in Arkansas. Maybe somewhere in the mountains, like Ozark Mountains. It's not really my scene.").
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Sees a 26% Increase in New Businesses During the Pandemic

Calling all entrepreneurs, now is your time to shine!. Sean O’Neil is the Director of Economic Development at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and told Kare11:. In Minnesota, we've seen a really significant rise of 26% in applications for new businesses during the pandemic. It’s been a really big surprise, because if you look at past economic downturns, you typically see a drop in new business formation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reminder for Minnesota Anglers: Your Fishing License Expires February 28th

In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.
MINNESOTA STATE
Is ‘Minnesota Nice’ a Thing? How Rude is MN Compared to Other States?

It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
MINNESOTA STATE
What are the 4 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Minnesota?

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Airport to Implement Parking Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Parking will no longer be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The newly-created Airport Authority has announced that starting on March 1st, long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot. Short-term, 2-hour parking will still be free in both lots to assist with drop-offs and pick-ups.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Statewide Ban on No Knock Warrants Clears House Committee

ST. PAUL -- Stark differences of opinion among law enforcement professionals, as a bill banning no-knock warrants narrowly cleared its first committee Thursday afternoon in the Democrat-controlled Minnesota House. Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy told lawmakers:. "Banning no-knock warrants will show officers that their leadership will not intentionally create...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn Has Died

UNDATED -- Minnesota's First Congressional District Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died. His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, posted a message on her Facebook page Friday morning saying that he passed away peacefully on Thursday night. Hagedorn had been battling cancer. Representatives Tom Emmer (MN-06), Pete Stauber (MN-08), and Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) released...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
