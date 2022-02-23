ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

By Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is...

Toni Morrison
Person
Zadie Smith
