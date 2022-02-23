Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today (Wednesday) on a case involving abortion. The case involved a law Governor Kim Reynolds signed that requires a 24-hour waiting period for abortions. The law never went into effect due to a legal challenge — citing a 2018 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court — that the state Constitution gives Iowa women a fundamental right to an abortion. The make-up of the Supreme Court has changed significantly since 2018, and the governor and her attorneys argue the court should overturn its previous ruling.
