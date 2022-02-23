ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Case

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSuyT_0eMa4qGs00

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today (Wednesday) on a case involving abortion. The case involved a law Governor Kim Reynolds signed that requires a 24-hour waiting period for abortions. The law never went into effect due to a legal challenge — citing a 2018 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court — that the state Constitution gives Iowa women a fundamental right to an abortion. The make-up of the Supreme Court has changed significantly since 2018, and the governor and her attorneys argue the court should overturn its previous ruling.

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Denounce “Godless Tyrant” Putin

(Des Moines, IA) — Tax policy dominated yesterday’s (Thursday) debate in the Iowa legislature, but the dire situation in Ukraine was the subject of a fiery prayer in the Senate — and the House ended its day with a standing ovation for the people of Ukraine. Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway mentioned Russia’s invasion right before he led the opening prayer in the Senate, in which he asked God to “stop the godless tyrant that will bring tragedy and grief” to Ukraine. Just after voting on the tax bill, senators from both parties gave brief speeches in support of the people and the government of Ukraine. In the Iowa House, Representative Todd Prichard — who’s also an Army reservist — delivered a brief speech in which he about meeting Ukrainian soldiers during a tour of duty in Europe five years ago.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Lawmakers To Spend Millions Upgrading Glenwood, Woodward State Resource Centers

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House of Representatives is planning to spend an additional 25-million dollars upgrading facilities at the Glenwood and Woodward State Resource Center. About 300 residents with intellectual disabilities and behavioral disorders live there. A December report from the US Department of Justice found nearly all of those residents could live in a community setting instead if they received the right services. That would mean the long-term cost would be less.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senate Bill Deregulates Threading

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to deregulate businesses that offer what’s called “threading.” A piece of cotton thread is wound through the eyebrow and then pulled to remove individual hairs. Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire says in Iowa, a person now has to get a state license to do that. This bill allows the free market to regulate the performance of this service. A West Des Moines business called the Perfect Brow Bar sued the state of Iowa in January over the licensing requirements.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senator Grassley appears at Town Hall Meeting in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Senator Chuck Grassley appearing at a town hall meeting at Henningsen Construction in Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon, fielded questions from company employees and the public on various topics. One of the pressing issues is the Russian – Ukraine conflict. In 1931 and 1932, Grassley says Stalin murdered millions...
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Cindy Axne discusses Supply Chain Issues and Addressing the Cost of Goods

(Atlantic) Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, held a town hall meeting at the Atlantic Public Library Wednesday evening. Axne said she is involved in multiple aspects of addressing supply chain shortages in this country; she is part of an inflation task force and she has a six-point supply chain agenda. Axne said they are starting to see bills getting passed that she is pushing forward. One of those is the Ocean Shipping Reform Act which will address the problems we are seeing in port.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy