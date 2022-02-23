ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Crypto Market Recuperates Amid Surging Inflation Numbers

By Newton Gitonga
zycrypto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin, Ether, XRP, SOL seemed to have shrugged off a worse-than-expected inflation report last week to rally after showing signs of capitulation for the last two or so months. Price hikes did not let up in the last month of 2021 with inflation hitting the highest point in 39...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's message to investors and the Fed: Inflation may have just peaked

"We're in a market where everything is Fed and Putin," Cramer said, suggesting investors might rest a little easier if inflation is truly peaking and Russia is really de-escalating the Ukraine crisis. Cramer said the Fed should not only end its bond buying but should actually sell its assets on...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Interest Rates#Cryptocurrency#Ether#Xrp#Sol#Fed#Americans#Gk
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Here's where to keep your cash amid high inflation and rising interest rates

Experts recommend having enough cash to cover at least six months' of expenses set aside. But with today's high inflation, those sums of money could be quickly losing value. With the Federal Reserve poised to raise rates in an effort to curb rising prices, it's a good time to revisit where you keep your emergency funds.
BUSINESS
WCAX

Inflation uncertainty: How high will prices go?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans should keep pinching those pennies because inflation is still heading north. The producer price index, which keeps tabs on price changes on goods, rose 9.7% in the 12-month period that ended last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economist Art Woolf says the...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Time

Inflation Pushes Mortgage Rates Up to 3.85%. Experts Warn Borrowers Not to Panic: ‘Historically, Rates Are Still Fairly Low.’

Inflation continues to hit levels not seen in 40 years, and mortgage rates are rising with it. The 30-year fixed rate average increased to 3.85% – its highest since March 2020 – while the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday showed year-over-year inflation of 7.5% in January. That’s the highest in 40 years.
BUSINESS
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Inflation "could get out of control" soon according to economic expert

A dollar bill.Reno Mark/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) During a panel talk at Columbia University, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard gave a stark warning that runaway inflation "could get out of control" and "become a serious problem" if the central bank does not step in soon and adjust interest rates.
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan now sees Fed hiking interest rates 9 times to combat red-hot inflation

JPMorgan Chase economists now see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates nine consecutive times as central bank policymakers look to tackle hotter-than-expected inflation. In an analyst note to clients, the JPMorgan economists – led by Bruce Kasman – projected nine, quarter-percentage-point rate increases at every policy-setting meeting until March 2023.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy