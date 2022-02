Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by double digits while completely overwhelming every West Coast Conference opponent it's played, including San Francisco. So perhaps Thursday night will simply produce more of the same. As always, we'll see. But, at least on paper, the Zags' road game with Todd Golden's Dons is supposed to be the first of two somewhat challenging contests to close the regular season. It'll be followed by a trip to Saint Mary's this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO