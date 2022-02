By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte will KO Tyson Fury when they meet in two months on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Dillian has the power and the stamina to knockout Fury, especially if Whyte comes into the match in the form he was in for his rematch last year against Alexander Povetkin. That version of Whyte will be a BIG problem for Fury.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO