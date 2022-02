Ellis Genge admires the infectious enthusiasm of Ben Youngs as his Leicester team-mate stands on the brink of becoming England’s most capped player.Youngs is expected to be restored to the starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales after dropping to the bench for the five-try rout of Italy in round two.A special milestone awaits the 32-year-old at Twickenham where he will overtake Jason Leonard’s 114 appearances to set a new record for England in the men’s game.Beyond the achievement itself, Genge applauds the fact that Youngs has reached the landmark doing it his way – with a...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO