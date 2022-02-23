ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Add Shaun Herock to Scouting Department

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing with their hires.

On Monday, the Silver and Black added Shaun Herock as a personnel advisor.

Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The news returns Herock to the Raiders organization for the first time since 2018 when he was the interim general manager.

Originally joining the league in 1994, he spent the first 18 years of his career as the assistant director of college scouting for the Green Bay Packers.

In 2012, he joined the Raiders for the first time as their director of college scouting. He held the position for seven seasons.

Once Mike Mayock was hired as the new general manager, Mayock didn’t retain Herock.

Instead, Herock joined the Cleveland Browns organization and became their national scout for four years.

Herock returns to the Raiders organization under a new general manager, Dave Ziegler.

Welcome back Shaun Herock.

